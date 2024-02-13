The hues of ancient love

“The love we give away is the only love we keep.” This Valentine’s Day, let us cherish the loved ones in our lives and remember that love is the only thing to hold onto to take us through life.

THE CHOLA AFFAIR

This story from Tamil Nadu begins about 2,000 years ago. While out on an evening stroll in his capital Puhar, the Chola King Killivalavan saw a beautiful woman and it was love at first sight. The courtship lasted a month until one day, the woman disappeared mysteriously. Not knowing her identity, the forlorn king was unable to trace her. Later on, a sage told the king that she was a Naga princess who would never return, but that their son would come back to him from the sea to carry on his legacy. On the birth of a boy, as prophesied, the princess sent the child on a boat with a garland of creepers (Thondai Kodi) around his neck for identification. The boat capsized but the boy survived to be united with his overjoyed father. The king went forth to name his kingdom Thondai Naadu and his son, who was carried by the waves to him, as Thondaiman Thiraiyar, who eventually ascended the Chola throne in the years that followed.