Chennai

UK woman on vacation drowns in sea at Mamallapuram

“Bridget daily took a swim on the beach. Around 1 pm on Monday, huge waves pulled her into the deep sea,”
Representative Image.
Representative Image.| Martin Louis, EPS
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 84-year-old woman from England drowned in a beach at Mamallapuram on Monday afternoon. The deceased, Bridget Taylor, had travelled to India on a tourist visa along with her son Rupert Taylor (54), said police. They reached Chennai on February 6 and stayed at a hotel along the beach in Mamallapuram.

“Bridget daily took a swim on the beach. Around 1 pm on Monday, huge waves pulled her into the deep sea,” said a senior police officer. Rupert tried to rescue her in vain, while the resort managers alerted the police and fishermen in the locality. However, the search operation proved futile. Later in the evening, her body washed ashore. Mamallapuram police registered a case and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. The authorities have informed the England consulate in Delhi about the death.

Mamallapuram
UK woman on vacation drowns in sea

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com