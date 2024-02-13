UK woman on vacation drowns in sea at Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: An 84-year-old woman from England drowned in a beach at Mamallapuram on Monday afternoon. The deceased, Bridget Taylor, had travelled to India on a tourist visa along with her son Rupert Taylor (54), said police. They reached Chennai on February 6 and stayed at a hotel along the beach in Mamallapuram.

“Bridget daily took a swim on the beach. Around 1 pm on Monday, huge waves pulled her into the deep sea,” said a senior police officer. Rupert tried to rescue her in vain, while the resort managers alerted the police and fishermen in the locality. However, the search operation proved futile. Later in the evening, her body washed ashore. Mamallapuram police registered a case and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. The authorities have informed the England consulate in Delhi about the death.