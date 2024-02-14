Chennai: Drastic water tariff hike despite erratic supply, say Thiruneermalai residents

CHENNAI: The recent water tariff hike in the Tambaram corporation has put the residents of Thiruneermalai in a spot of bother as they were caught off guard by the unannounced monthly increase in tariff from Rs 50 to Rs 100. Making matters worse, the residents of erstwhile Thiruneermalai panchayat have been allegedly asked to pay the increased water charges retrospectively from 2017. Thiruneermalai panchayat was merged with the Tambaram corporation in 2021.

Residents of Ward 31 in Tambaram corporation said the tariff hike was thrust on them even though they are not assigned a dedicated water supply line. “Our area does not have a dedicated water supply and at present, water is supplied scarcely from a nearby well. But, as the groundwater is heavily contaminated, we are still largely dependent on private tankers. There was no official announcement, and we came to know about the hike only when a notice was served to us,” said B Saravanan, a resident of Thiruneermalai.

According to the notice that was sent to the residents, they have to pay the hiked cost retrospectively from 2017 as arrears. “Officials claim that the resolution for the tariff hike was passed, though not implemented, in 2017 itself when Thiruneermalai was a panchayat. However, we are unaware of this resolution,” another resident said.

Meanwhile, Tambaram corporation councillors maintain that the tariff hike was uniformly enforced across the corporation. A ruling party councillor told TNIE that such allegations are baseless, and the additional charges imposed could be arrear tariff. However, residents from various zones who spoke to TNIE said they were not aware or informed about the tariff hike.

“The allegations are false. Works for providing water connections are being carried out in full swing and will be completed at the earliest,” a senior corporation official said.