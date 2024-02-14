UP man dies after scaffolding collapses at Adambakkam temple

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old migrant labourer died on Monday night after he was trapped under a scaffolding in Adambakkam. Police said the deceased, R Hariram of Uttar Pradesh, was hired by Mamchand House Uplifting Private Limited to lift the Sri Utthara Guruvayoorappan Temple by a few feet.

The temple that was built in 1969 at Ram Nagar second main road in Adambakkam, was situated below road level. “The temple authorities decided to lift the temple, and through the Mamchand company, around 10 labourers hailing from different states were hired. The work has been under way since July last,” said a senior police officer.

The workers have lifted the temple by about five feet so far. Around 11.30 am on Monday, Hariram was setting the base for a scaffolding to lift a small shed-like structure at the temple. All of a sudden, the scaffolding collapsed on him. The other workers rushed Hariram, who sustained injuries on his head and chest, to Chromepet Government Hospital, from where he was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Adambakkam police registered a case and launched an inquiry. “Initially, the temple trustee, advocate Janani, lied to us claiming that the incident was just a minor mishap and Hariram went home after receiving treatment,” the police officer further said. The 21-year-old’s body was handed over to the other workers after postmortem.

Sources said the compound wall of a house behind the temple also got damaged when the scaffolding collapsed. The wall was about 20 feet wide and four feet high.