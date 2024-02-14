Valentine's Day: Concoctions of love & desire

CHENNAI : The most romantic time of the year is here and hence, let us delve into the culinary lore of aphrodisiacs. Folklore, superstition, and mythology have all woven around the sexual nature of food and whether these food actually enhance amorous feelings, has been debated by many.

The word aphrodisiac originates from the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite. Aphrodisiacs are food, drinks, and herbs that have the ability to increase sexual desire. But, not all these substances work in only one way. Some just decrease your cortisol, which is your stress hormone and keeps you more calm and relaxed, or increase your dopamine levels, making you feel happy.

India is known for its continuous cultural traditions which extend into every aspect of our lives from daily rituals, food, diet, and even aphrodisiacs. It is interesting to know that every Indian kitchen has a variety of aphrodisiacs in the form of fruits, vegetables, spices, and herbs, which we may be consuming without expounding on their aphrodisiac nature. Few examples of our everyday aphrodisiacs are milk, ginger, fenugreek, gooseberry, pomegranate, ajwain, beetroot, nutmeg, and the list goes on.

Finding roots

The Greek goddess is credited in history for planting the first pomegranate trees — pomegranate because of its many seeds are usually believed to be associated with fertility and abundance. Also, its anti-oxidative nature decreases oxidative stress and improves vigour.

Asparagus is another important aphrodisiac in both Greek and Indian mythology. Asparagus is packed with vitamin C, E, K, and aspartame acid, which are responsible for giving that extra dose of energy. In many cultures, beetroot is considered a great aphrodisiac. Ancient Romans believed that it promoted amorous feelings. It is believed that Aphrodite ate beets to enhance her appeal. Beets are good source of tryptophan, betaine, and boron, that promotes a sense of well being. Strawberry, which is heart shaped, is considered the symbol of Venus, the Roman goddess of love. The antioxidants and phytochemicals reduce inflammation, prevent ageing and promote a positive frame of mind.

Valentine’s Day is all about chocolates these days. Throughout history, chocolates have played many roles most notably as a aphrodisiac, right from the time of Mayans and Aztecs. Scientists now believe that the phenyl alanine and tryptophan in chocolates help in the production of serotonin which results in elevating the general mood and libido.

Spices and uses

The Indian curry is considered a great aphrodisiac as it contains multiple ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, aniseed, fenugreek, etc. Eating a spicy curry raises your heart rate, elevates your mood, improves blood circulation and hence, believed to ultimately increase sexual desire.

Another great Indian aphrodisiac is our saffron. Egyptians believed in it too, and according to history, Queen Cleopatra used to bathe in saffron-infused milk. Saffron has a sweet aroma and lends a beautiful colour and is known to have a soothing and calming effect on both men and women.

Seafood like crab, lobsters, and oysters are considered to elevate mood, and increase testosterone due to their high content of zinc and omega-3 fatty acids.

The humble fenugreek is another Indian spice known for its great aphrodisiac property. Studies have even shown that it increases the libido in women.

Understanding the aphrodisiac properties of various food just proves that the common saying of a way to man or woman’s heart is through the stomach, is very true.