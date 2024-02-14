Valentine's Day: Concoctions of love & desire

CHENNAI : The most romantic time of the year is here and hence, let us delve into the culinary lore of aphrodisiacs. Folklore, superstition, and mythology have all woven around the sexual nature of food and whether these food actually enhance amorous feelings, has been debated by many.
The word aphrodisiac originates from the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite. Aphrodisiacs are food, drinks, and herbs that have the ability to increase sexual desire. But, not all these substances work in only one way. Some just decrease your cortisol, which is your stress hormone and keeps you more calm and relaxed, or increase your dopamine levels, making you feel happy.
India is known for its continuous cultural traditions which extend into every aspect of our lives from daily rituals, food, diet, and even aphrodisiacs. It is interesting to know that every Indian kitchen has a variety of aphrodisiacs in the form of fruits, vegetables, spices, and herbs, which we may be consuming without expounding on their aphrodisiac nature. Few examples of our everyday aphrodisiacs are milk, ginger, fenugreek, gooseberry, pomegranate, ajwain, beetroot, nutmeg, and the list goes on.
Finding roots
The Greek goddess is credited in history for planting the first pomegranate trees — pomegranate because of its many seeds are usually believed to be associated with fertility and abundance. Also, its anti-oxidative nature decreases oxidative stress and improves vigour.
Asparagus is another important aphrodisiac in both Greek and Indian mythology. Asparagus is packed with vitamin C, E, K, and aspartame acid, which are responsible for giving that extra dose of energy. In many cultures, beetroot is considered a great aphrodisiac. Ancient Romans believed that it promoted amorous feelings. It is believed that Aphrodite ate beets to enhance her appeal. Beets are good source of tryptophan, betaine, and boron, that promotes a sense of well being. Strawberry, which is heart shaped, is considered the symbol of Venus, the Roman goddess of love. The antioxidants and phytochemicals reduce inflammation, prevent ageing and promote a positive frame of mind.
Valentine’s Day is all about chocolates these days. Throughout history, chocolates have played many roles most notably as a aphrodisiac, right from the time of Mayans and Aztecs. Scientists now believe that the phenyl alanine and tryptophan in chocolates help in the production of serotonin which results in elevating the general mood and libido.
Spices and uses
The Indian curry is considered a great aphrodisiac as it contains multiple ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, aniseed, fenugreek, etc. Eating a spicy curry raises your heart rate, elevates your mood, improves blood circulation and hence, believed to ultimately increase sexual desire.
Another great Indian aphrodisiac is our saffron. Egyptians believed in it too, and according to history, Queen Cleopatra used to bathe in saffron-infused milk. Saffron has a sweet aroma and lends a beautiful colour and is known to have a soothing and calming effect on both men and women.
Seafood like crab, lobsters, and oysters are considered to elevate mood, and increase testosterone due to their high content of zinc and omega-3 fatty acids.
The humble fenugreek is another Indian spice known for its great aphrodisiac property. Studies have even shown that it increases the libido in women.
Understanding the aphrodisiac properties of various food just proves that the common saying of a way to man or woman’s heart is through the stomach, is very true.
Beet hummus
INGREDIENTS :
Chickpeas: 1 cup, Beetroot, grated: 1 cup
Chilli flakes: 1 tsp, Garlic cloves: 3
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp, Olive oil: 3 tbsp
Tahini paste or sesame seeds: 2 tbsp
Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp, Ice cubes: 3
METHOD :
Steam the grated beetroot and cook the chickpeas till it turns soft.
Transfer all the ingredients into a mixer jar and grind using ice cubes and gradual addition of oil till you get a silky smooth paste.
Garnish with a few whole chickpeas, sesame seeds, and coriander leaves.
Malvani crab
INGREDIENTS :
Copra: 1/2 cup, Onion: 2
Jeera: 1 tsp, Coriander seeds: 1 tbsp
Sesame seeds 1 tbsp
Chilli powder: 1 tsp, Turmeric: 1/2tsp
Tamarind: marble sized,
Tomato: 2 small
Curry leaves, Oil: 3 tbsp
METHOD :
Dry roast the copra and 1 sliced onion till brown. Add jeera, coriander seeds, sesame seeds, and roast for 3 minutes.
Transfer to a mixer jar with tomato, tamarind, turmeric, chilli powder and
grind to a fine paste.
Heat oil and saute the other onion, curry leaves for 3 minutes and add the paste.
Saute for few minutes and add the crab, salt, 1 cup of water and cook till done and oil separates for about 25 minutes
Strawberry crumble
INGREDIENTS :
Strawberry: 1 packet
Corn flour: 2 tsp
Lemon juice: 1 tbsp
Sugar: 6 tbsp
Butter: 5 tbsp
Rolled oats: 1 cup
Ground almonds: 1/2cup
Vanilla essence: 1/2tsp
METHOD :
Chop the strawberries and mix in 3 tbsp sugar, cornflour, and lemon juice.
Mix the oats, almond flour, sugar, and melted butter essence and mix well till crumbly.
In a baking, dish place the strawberry mixture and top with the crumble mixture.
You can top with more dry fruits too. Bake at 180 degrees in a preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes till the top layer turns crunchy. Serve hot with some ice cream.
food funda
@drnithyafranklyn
(Dr Nithya Franklyn is a paediatrician, chef,and MasterChef Tamil finalist)