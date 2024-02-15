25-year-old Chennai man held for kidnap, sexual assault of minor

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old youth has been arrested by the city police under Pocso Act for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl under the pretext of marriage. The pair had fled the city and police caught them in Salem on Tuesday by tracking down the man’s mobile number. The girl has now been sent to a children’s home.

The arrested man was identified as Sadhasivam of Krishnagiri. He was employed in Chennai and befriended the Class 9 girl when she used to go to school. On January 25, the girl left for school but did not return home. The girl’s mother filed a complaint after she found that some of the girl’s clothes too had gone missing from home.

A police officer said, “In her complaint, the woman said the girl was close to a youth and she suspected him of kidnapping her. We then traced the youth’s mobile network and found the couple in Salem. We brought them to Chennai.”

Sadhasivam was then booked under Sections 366 of the IPC and 5(l) and 6 of the Pocso Act. The girl was sent for a medical test and now is currently at a children’s home.