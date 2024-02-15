IIT-M partners with Redington for research in logistics & supply

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has partnered with Redington, a global technology solution provider, to establish the ‘R Srinivasan International Visiting Chair’ dedicated to research in logistics and supply chain management.

An agreement for establishing this International Visiting Chair Professorship was signed recently by V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and J Ramachandran, chairman, Redington Limited.

Named in honour of R Srinivasan, founder of Redington Group, the chair aims to attract leading experts from across the globe to collaborate with faculty and researchers at IIT-M. Together, they will research into critical areas such as supply chain optimisation, digital transformation, and sustainable supply chain practices.

V Kamakoti, IIT-M Director, said, “Supply Chain is becoming very important. A deep analysis of how a supply chain works is essential if we are to ascertain if a product will be delivered at a specific time during a crisis.”

“Post-Covid and currently because of the various geo-political issues, the globalisation of supply chain is under threat,” R Srinivasan said.