Stop and shop for spring

CHENNAI : From bold and vibrant colours to soft pastels and deep tones, every corner of Hyatt Regency hosting the two-day Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione exhibition revealed a new collection of designs, with each piece crafted to perfection. Embroidery works in ethereal shades of ivory and cream to sequin works in rich shades of emerald and ruby, the event offers a diverse palette of choices to suit the spring. “The year has surprisingly started with bright tones. We have both extremes like bright and white colours as trends. I feel like sustainable fashion has also suddenly picked up so well. We have a lot of fashion-conscious clients. Co-ords which spiked during the COVID continue to be in the game but with many updates,” shared Arti Bagdy, curator of the exhibition and owner of Arti Bagdy and other brands coming under the label.

What’s in store?

With almost 45 brands and an addition of seven fine jewellers, Arti noted that the event will be a wholesome shopping experience as it is a one-stop destination for affordable luxury lovers. “From bridal wear, unique jewellery designs, spring-summer collection, Valentine’s Day picks, gift items, home decor, and accessories, we have managed to bring in a variety of brands for our customers,” says Arti who has been curating the show for more than 20 years.