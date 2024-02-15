Stop and shop for spring

CHENNAI : From bold and vibrant colours to soft pastels and deep tones, every corner of Hyatt Regency hosting the two-day Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione exhibition revealed a new collection of designs, with each piece crafted to perfection. Embroidery works in ethereal shades of ivory and cream to sequin works in rich shades of emerald and ruby, the event offers a diverse palette of choices to suit the spring. “The year has surprisingly started with bright tones. We have both extremes like bright and white colours as trends. I feel like sustainable fashion has also suddenly picked up so well. We have a lot of fashion-conscious clients. Co-ords which spiked during the COVID continue to be in the game but with many updates,” shared Arti Bagdy, curator of the exhibition and owner of Arti Bagdy and other brands coming under the label.
What’s in store?
With almost 45 brands and an addition of seven fine jewellers, Arti noted that the event will be a wholesome shopping experience as it is a one-stop destination for affordable luxury lovers. “From bridal wear, unique jewellery designs, spring-summer collection, Valentine’s Day picks, gift items, home decor, and accessories, we have managed to bring in a variety of brands for our customers,” says Arti who has been curating the show for more than 20 years.
While brands like Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas from Jaipur, Vasundhara Diamond Roof from Hyderabad, and PC Totuka & Sons from Jaipur steal the spotlight of the fine jewellery section, Diosa Paris and Amazing Jewel adorn the destination jewellery section. In the outfit section, Twenty Seven Eleven (XXVII XI) offers avant-garde occasion wear that seamlessly blends traditional and modern aesthetics, Show SHAA from Delhi specialises in handcrafted luxury bringing intricate designs to the forefront of fashion and redefining the concept of wearable art, AlkaNath from Goa focuses on festive wear, crafting ensembles that capture the spirit of celebration. Under sustainable fashion are brands like Karpaasa Stories from Delhi, 1231 Studios from Hyderabad, and Parinie Design from Mumbai. House of Fett, and Spree from Kolkata are showcasing their pret wear and co-ord sets. Label Gouthami Balchandra from Bengaluru presents its collection of heritage sari weaves, Sai Titli Kids Wear from Jaipur provides the kids with a variety of options to choose from. Introducing luxury sleepwear also to the collection, Hyderabad’s Sleeplove sells comfortable loungewear.
Stores like Studio Pottery and Izzhaar focusses on home decor while EsBee by Suryanshi displays fashion jewellery. Brandon Augustus, founder of Gempossible, one of the premium online stores for healing crystals that offers a variety of gifting options, said, “Reliable brands are presented in the exhibition. Our brand is based in Kolkata. At this age where spirituality is very much needed, gifting and choosing healing stones is a good option. Plus, we provide free consultation for people who have both taken appointments.”
You will also find funky and stylish collections of eyewear, hair accessories, and other gift items. Jeenal Lunkad, owner of Eyecandy, said, “We have been running an eyewear business under the label for the past 50 years. A more cool and updated version of it called Eyecandy was launched three years ago. It is Instagrammable and also gives UV ray protection.”
Prices for clothes start at Rs 4,000 and accessories start at Rs 1,500 onwards. The exhibition will be held today at Hyatt Regency from 11 am to 8 pm.