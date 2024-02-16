Chennai: Irked over police complaint, gang ransacks biryani joint, steals Rs 27K

CHENNAI: A gang of men ransacked a biryani joint on TTK Road in Alwarpet and stole Rs 27,000 cash from the restaurant on Wednesday night. The restaurant’s owner, Sathish, recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.

Sathish, a gym trainer, runs the biryani joint just a few hundred metres away from Chief Minister M K Stalin’s house.

He mentioned in the video that ‘Bottle’ Mani from Velachery, an autorickshaw driver who has several police cases pending against him, had been demanding bribe from him for the past four months.