Chennai: Irked over police complaint, gang ransacks biryani joint, steals Rs 27K

CHENNAI: A gang of men ransacked a biryani joint on TTK Road in Alwarpet and stole Rs 27,000 cash from the restaurant on Wednesday night. The restaurant’s owner, Sathish, recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.
Sathish, a gym trainer, runs the biryani joint just a few hundred metres away from Chief Minister M K Stalin’s house.
He mentioned in the video that ‘Bottle’ Mani from Velachery, an autorickshaw driver who has several police cases pending against him, had been demanding bribe from him for the past four months.
“The rowdy and his gang come here and eat food for free. I lodged a complaint regarding this with Teynampet police on Sunday last. Angered over me approaching the police, they damaged my shop,” he added.
Police sources said the gang ransacked the shop on Wednesday night.
“They attacked the staff and threatened them against alerting the police. They also threatened to kill them all if they did not pay bribes every week. Before leaving, they allegedly stole Rs 27,000 from the joint. A search has been launched for the suspects,” they further said.