Tamil Nadu: '6,500 shops selling banned tobacco products shut down in last three months', says Health Minister

CHENNAI: Around 6,500 shops across the state have been sealed in the last three months for selling banned tobacco products, including gutkha, said health minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday.

Addressing the press at the 7th Youth Health Mela jointly organised by the Adyar Cancer Institute, and health and education departments, among others, Subramanian said to detect cancer at an early stage, the health department screened a total of 4.5 lakh people in Tirupattur, Ranipet, Kanniyakumari and Erode districts, where tanneries and dying units are rampant.

“A few cases of cervical, breast and oral cancers were detected. The government is taking serious efforts for cancer prevention. PET scan facilities have been provide to five hospitals,” he added.

The 7th Youth Health Mela was organised to create awareness among youth about cancers caused by tobacco products. Cultural events, workshops and symposiums will be part of three-day event. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education and others participated.