CGMS, a success at Kauvery

CHENNAI : Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet announced a successful integration of real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring Study (CGMS) sensor monitoring, yielding remarkable results for patients such as a 26-year-old woman with documented history of seizure disorder and learning disability.

Initially diagnosed as a pre-diabetic, she sought specialised care during the 26th week of pregnancy. Upon evaluation, her fasting and postprandial (PP) sugar levels were alarmingly high. The medical team immediately initiated CGMS sensor monitoring to comprehensively assess and manage her sugar levels and medication dosages. The team was able to track her levels during crucial times throughout the day. The entire journey was attended to through the 24x7 Diabetic helpline number.

Under the guidance of Dr K Baraneedharan, senior consultant diabetologist, Akshaya, physician assistant, and Dr Rani Preethi and the hospital’s dietician, the team addressed the challenges posed by elevated sugar levels. Along with a strict dietary regimen, her fasting sugar levels were significantly managed. Subsequently, her postprandial levels were also brought down. The sustained diabetic levels allowed for a safe extension to the 35th week, as opposed to a planned cesarian in the 32nd week. The woman delivering healthy twin babies.