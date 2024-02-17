Commercial zones make most of Namakku Naame

CHENNAI: The industrial and commercial zones in the city have evidently made the most use of the Namakku Naame scheme, under which residents can take up local projects by contributing 33% of the estimated work value while the corporation would bear the rest.

A review of the works taken up in each zone two years after the scheme’s launch, would reveal that Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Ambattur, Teynampet and Adyar have each handled projects amounting to around `10 crore or more. As for the number of projects too, Tiruvottiyur, Ambattur and Teynampet top the list.

The project expenses are borne through CSR initiatives of large concerns, small or medium businesses, residents’ welfare associations or individuals. “When a zone has several commercial establishments, it is easier for residents associations to receive sponsors or for the companies to themselves undertake projects under CSR initiatives,” said a corporation official.

On the flip side, Madhavaram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Valasaravakkam and Perungudi zones have each undertaken projects worth only around Rs 2 crore in the past two years. In a region-wise comparison, the central zones of the city together accommodate as many as 265 projects worth Rs 42.8 crore, while the southern zones lag behind with 120 projects worth around Rs 25 crore. The northern zones have, meanwhile, undertaken 208 projects worth Rs 36.5 crore.

Among these projects, tenders have been floated for 32 projects and administrative sanction is awaited for 43 projects. The works, apart from beautification projects, include the renovation of school and hospital buildings, the introduction of smart classrooms in corporation schools and restoration of ponds. Some projects also concern the relaying of roads and installation of centre medians and footpaths.