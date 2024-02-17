Four transpersons held for murder of transwoman

CHENNAI : Four transpersons were arrested on Friday on the charge of murdering a transwoman while attempting to forcibly sever her genitals. The victim has been identified as Simi alias Sadhana (21). Sources said she left her parents’ home at the Urban Habitat Development Board flats in Perumbakkam on January 25 and her mobile phone was not reachable after that.

“Her parents lodged a missing person complaint at Perumbakkam, Semmancheri, Neelankarai and Thalambur police stations,” sources said.

A few days later, the police received information that a decomposed body was found among thorny bushes near Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Semmancheri.

The deceased had injury marks on her hands. Police inspector Magudeeshwari recovered the body and began inquiries.