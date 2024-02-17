Four transpersons held for murder of transwoman
CHENNAI : Four transpersons were arrested on Friday on the charge of murdering a transwoman while attempting to forcibly sever her genitals. The victim has been identified as Simi alias Sadhana (21). Sources said she left her parents’ home at the Urban Habitat Development Board flats in Perumbakkam on January 25 and her mobile phone was not reachable after that.
“Her parents lodged a missing person complaint at Perumbakkam, Semmancheri, Neelankarai and Thalambur police stations,” sources said.
A few days later, the police received information that a decomposed body was found among thorny bushes near Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Semmancheri.
The deceased had injury marks on her hands. Police inspector Magudeeshwari recovered the body and began inquiries.
Police identified the victim as Simi and zeroed in on the scene of crime after tracing her mobile tower location. They sourced CCTV footage from the area found four persons running away from the spot in one of the videos.
Meanwhile, five transpersons, who were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on February 2 for allegedly selling ganja, shared some inputs about Simi’s murder with the police.
Based on this information, police arrested Aparna (27), Anandhi (35), Rathi (36) and Abhi (32), all transpersons residing in Perumbakkam.
“The four suspects forcibly took Simi to the spot and tried to sever her genitals. However, the transwoman died during the process,” the police sources further said. All four suspects have been remanded in judicial custody.