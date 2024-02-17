In the ‘jolly’ world of learning

CHENNAI : In today’s education models, one can see tables, chairs, whiteboards, markers, and a projector displaying visual content on a digital board. Walking into a similar set-up at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School recently, I noticed pictures of short and long vowels projected, and ‘ee’ and ‘ai’ words written in black on the board.

Teaching the students is Pradeepa, a trainer from Jolly Futures. But the students here are the teachers of the school, attending the second half of the Jolly Phonics training programme, focussing on teaching first and second class students. This programme was initiated by Christopher Jolly, founder, and CEO of Jolly Learning Ltd., in third-world countries. With 50 trainers throughout India, the model is implemented here by Gomathi SV, the project manager. In Tamil Nadu, 585 schoolteachers are a part of this initiative.

The programme comprises four sessions a day for two days. “There is no set agenda on what to teach after what. The teachers themselves ask and learn. We are here to guide them,” says Pradeepa. Here, the school staff learn the 42 phonics, letters, and words in the English language through actions, singing, and dancing. One of the teachers, Chandralekha, mentoring class 1 students, says, “We are learning from the basics and are delivering the same to our children (students). First standard kids are reading and spelling out 70-odd words and this makes me happy.”

Every sound, vowel, and letter is associated with an action — hands open and placed closer to the head is ‘e’ sound and when lifted above is ‘ee’. “It is not the traditional way of teaching A,B,C, and D. But through sounds ‘aa’, ‘ba’, and ‘caa’. In this way, the students know from where the letters originate and can differentiate the sounds of letters ‘c’ and ‘k’, and ‘d’ and ‘b’,” shares Gomathi.