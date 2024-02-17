Of victories, stories, and fame

CHENNAI : To be inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the greatest recognitions for any individual. For your works to be thought of works, and you to be talked about along with other great minds is an achievement. Moreover, to be the first Asian, rather the first Indian to be honoured with The International Tennis Hall of Fame, is an unbeatable feat. Making his space among the other greats is tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was felicitated at an event hosted by The Leela Palace Chennai.

“The award is more of a recognition of a career. When I look back, it encompasses what has happened to me in the world of tennis, my contributions to the game, and I feel honoured, privileged and blessed,” said Vijay. The near and dear ones of the sports star, who has his roots in the city, gathered to honour him and his achievements.

Vijay was among the tennis team that took India to the Davis Cup finals in 1974 and 1987. He played his part in movies with roles such as a MI6 intelligence operative in Octopussy and a starship captain in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. He was the UN Messenger of Peace in 2001 and a commentator. In India, he started a tennis coaching academy and produced talents like Somdev Devvarman, and he has been doing charitable deeds under the Vijay Amritraj Foundation since 2006. Of the many hats he wears, this multi-faceted personality is content being a father. Vijay shared, “I have two boys and being able to spend time with them is the greatest blessing of all.”

An evening of memories

A septuagenarian, Vijay has not retired yet and is working as the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association. He has the laurel of being the one who brought the Chennai Open to the city. The chief guest of the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, thanked him for this contribution and said, “Vijay Amritraj is a true legend in the world of tennis. And with the Hall of Fame, he marked a historic moment for the country.”

At this event, Palanivel Thiyagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, bureaucrats Atulya Mishra, Mangat Ram Sharma, and Meghanatha Reddy J were present. The other attendees — Vijay’s older brother Anand Amritraj, fellow tennis player Ramesh Krishnan, and Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand — shared some anecdotes from their personal lives that involved Vijay.