Of victories, stories, and fame

CHENNAI : To be inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the greatest recognitions for any individual. For your works to be thought of works, and you to be talked about along with other great minds is an achievement. Moreover, to be the first Asian, rather the first Indian to be honoured with The International Tennis Hall of Fame, is an unbeatable feat. Making his space among the other greats is tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was felicitated at an event hosted by The Leela Palace Chennai.
“The award is more of a recognition of a career. When I look back, it encompasses what has happened to me in the world of tennis, my contributions to the game, and I feel honoured, privileged and blessed,” said Vijay. The near and dear ones of the sports star, who has his roots in the city, gathered to honour him and his achievements.
Vijay was among the tennis team that took India to the Davis Cup finals in 1974 and 1987. He played his part in movies with roles such as a MI6 intelligence operative in Octopussy and a starship captain in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. He was the UN Messenger of Peace in 2001 and a commentator. In India, he started a tennis coaching academy and produced talents like Somdev Devvarman, and he has been doing charitable deeds under the Vijay Amritraj Foundation since 2006. Of the many hats he wears, this multi-faceted personality is content being a father. Vijay shared, “I have two boys and being able to spend time with them is the greatest blessing of all.”
An evening of memories
A septuagenarian, Vijay has not retired yet and is working as the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association. He has the laurel of being the one who brought the Chennai Open to the city. The chief guest of the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, thanked him for this contribution and said, “Vijay Amritraj is a true legend in the world of tennis. And with the Hall of Fame, he marked a historic moment for the country.”
At this event, Palanivel Thiyagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, bureaucrats Atulya Mishra, Mangat Ram Sharma, and Meghanatha Reddy J were present. The other attendees — Vijay’s older brother Anand Amritraj, fellow tennis player Ramesh Krishnan, and Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand — shared some anecdotes from their personal lives that involved Vijay.
Ramesh, who has played alongside Vijay, said, “Ramanathan Krishnan was the Davis Cup captain in the 1970s and Vijay was a playing member. Both of them were able to take India to the finals. In the 1980s when Vijay was the captain of the Davis Cup, I was a player of the team. In 2003 when I was the Davis Cup captain, Prakash Amitraj, son of Vijay, made his debut in the Davis Cup. So our families have played the game together for three generations.”
When Anand Amritraj took over the stage, he shared a few instances from their personal life. “Vijay deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. This should have happened earlier but I am more than happy that it is happening,” he said.
“Vijay has been playing and contributing to the sport in so many different dimensions. He is an international celebrity and is from Chennai. (It is) Because of Vijay, Chennai is famous abroad,” said Vivek Reddy, an office bearer of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association and president of Madras Cricket Club. He added that Vijay has not just achieved in one industry but across five industries.
As those present in the ballroom of The Leela Palace exuded pride and the stories shared volumed up, Vijay said, “It is not that you try to win or want trophies and accolades, but it is more of a success for yourself.” In July 2024, Vijay will be presented with The International Hall of Fame based out of Newport in the United States, under the contributor category, as he continues to provide back to society in ways he has been.