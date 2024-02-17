Two nabbed for smuggling ganja into HC premises

CHENNAI : Two men were arrested for possessing four grammes of ganja when they came to the Madras High Court premises on Thursday to appear in a narcotics smuggling case. The accused, D Dhandapani (56) of Royapuram and C Murugan (19) of Manali, were nabbed two years ago on the same charge. The duo was later released on bail.

On Thursday, they reached the High Court premises to appear before the NDPS court regarding the case trial. Sub Inspector of Police Usha attached to the High Court security pulled them aside for checking.

She allegedly found three grammes and one gramme of the contraband in the possession of Dhandapani and Murugan respectively. Though their house was searched subsequently, no drug was seized from there. They were booked again on the charge of smuggling ganja and later let out on station bail.