Valentine's Week: Soupy sentiments

But what about soup girls?

From Sangam poetry to Tamil film music, while women have historically expressed their desires and sorrows, their rage and soup is nobody’s business. In the palai thinai of Kurunthokai 29, a woman waits in the backdrop of whistling winds for her lover or in AR Rahman and Madhushree’s Mallipoo, the singer longs for her lover as her jasmine flowers wilt, their desire is present but they are relegated to waiting in solitude, for their lover’s return or in remembrance of them. As essayist Roland Barthes wrote, “The lover’s fatal identity is precisely: I am the one who waits.” While waiting does constitute modern love, it is peculiar Tamil literature and pop culture assign waiting exclusively to women. Moreover, these women are often depicted to be wasting away by themselves, in silence. Where are the songs for soup girls? Where are the images of women drinking away their sorrows, consoled by their comrades? Where is the space for angry women and sisterhood, let alone queer love?

According to poet-lyricist Thamarai, a veteran who has cemented her name in the great hall of Tamil music, there had been a time not too long ago when female soup was mainstream. Right off the top of her head, she recalls some classics: Ninaikka Therindha Maname (Anandha Jodhi, 1963), Uravu Endroru Sol Irundhaal (Idhayathil Nee, 1963) and Kalaimagal Kai Porule (Vasantha Maaligai, 1972). “It is not that women don’t have heartbreaks, not that they don’t express such feelings, not that they don’t sing aloud. In fact, women feel things more acutely. Their expressions of sorrow and grief found a mainstream outlet in Tamil cinema a long time ago, but times have changed. These days it is rare to find a female solo track, let alone a soup song. Audiences, primarily male, say they are bored of it. When a woman breaks into tears about a lost love, men just get up and go out for a smoke break. The female soup song has gone out of fashion, and everyone involved in making films have understood that much” she notes.

The songwriter admits that there has never been an angry female lead in the history of Tamil cinema. “To this day, the only viable anger on the silver screen is the anger of a man, that too a young man. Yesteryear’s angry young man, incensed by society’s inequalities, went out to attack and change them; today, we get the angry young men from Animal and the likes. Either way, men can be portrayed in whatever manner, because how much ever base he is, there will always be people to affirm him as a hero. The same cannot be said for a woman. So, as long as these social evaluations continue unchallenged, they will continue to be reflected as such in our cultural forms,” she adds.

Beyond this, we acknowledge there is no instant remedy for heartbreak, a deeply personal and transformative experience for most. As the Priest says in Fleabag “This too shall pass” or writer James Baldwin notes: “You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive.” In the spirit of Barthes saying, “The lover’s discourse is spoken, perhaps, by thousands of subjects, but warranted by no-one”, we present this list of Tamil soup-adjacent music, a mixtape, that has made our days less blinding, and nights less lonely.