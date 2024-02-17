Youth hurls petrol bomb at house, arrested

CHENNAI : A 21-year-old youth was arrested by Kodungaiyur police for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb at a house on Thursday midnight. Nobody was injured in the explosion, the police said. The suspect, P Karan of Vyasarpadi, was walking in an inebriated state along with his friend in the locality when they met the latter’s friend Prakash.

“Prakash said since he failed to pay rent for the past two months amounting to Rs 20,000, and due to this, his house owner, Mushtaq, allegedly took away his mobile phone, a tricycle cart and other belongings. Karan was enraged upon hearing this. He went to Mushtaq’s house at midnight and hurled a petrol bomb. The family inside mistook the sound to be of an electric short circuit. They disconnected the power supply and went back to sleep. Only in the morning, they found broken glass shards on the floor,” police said.

Based on their complaint, police combed CCTV footage in the area and arrested Karan. He was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.