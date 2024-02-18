Chennai Corporation to scale up animal birth control surgeries

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has stepped up measures to address the stray dog menace. The civic body plans to perform more animal birth control (ABC) surgeries this year when compared to last year (14,696) and the year before (16,591).

“The upgradation work at the ABC centres will be completed in a few months and surgery numbers will be scaled up,” a corporation official said. The corporation also caught 19,640 stray dogs last year and given anti-Rabies vaccine.

A special vaccination camp for stray dogs was organised at the Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk on Saturday and vaccinated. Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan and officials also interacted with animal welfare activists.

Radhakrishnan stressed on the need for adoption and feeding stray dogs without causing inconvenience to the public.

The city corporation is also planning to introduce mobile rabies vaccination vehicles to boost coverage, the commissioner added.