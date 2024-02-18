Chennai: Man held for hurling petrol bomb at house

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for hurling a petrol bomb at a house allegedly after the owner asked the tenant, who was the accused’s friend, to settle the outstanding rent. On Friday, S Abdul Rasheed (65) of Erukkanchery lodged a police complaint saying that someone had thrown a petrol bomb at his house damaging a washing machine and setting clothes on fire.

Following inquiry, police found that Rasheed’s wife had asked their tenant, Prakash, to settle a three-month rent outstanding. Prakash had told his friend P Karan about the owner ‘pestering’ him. Karan threw the petrol bomb at Rasheed’s house in retaliation. The accused was arrested and remanded in custody.