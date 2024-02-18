Construction work, shrines raise pitch; noise torments Chennai

CHENNAI: The recent order by the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which barred two private construction firms in Chennai from carrying out construction activities at night has brought one of the less-addressed issues in the limelight — the noise pollution.

Activists allege that large-scale construction activities and places of worship are two of the major contributors to noise pollution in the city. The NGT recently passed injunction orders against two private firms in Chennai for carrying out construction activities in violation of rules.

The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 mandate that heavy noise-generating construction activities shall not be carried out at night. The rules also mandate that a loudspeaker or a public address system shall not be used between 10 pm and 6 am except on closed premises for communication.

The firms were carrying out foundation works for a multi-storey building in Kilpauk. The activities allegedly continued despite objections from residents and a notice by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The aggrieved residents filed a case before the NGT alleging noise pollution and violation of rules.

A government pleader told TNIE that not all residents in the city are aware of these rules. “Proper awareness might attract a litany of cases before the courts considering the scale of construction activities being undertaken in Chennai,” he said.