No kidnapper on prowl in Chennai: Police

CHENNAI: Days after a video about ‘kidnapper on the prowl’ went viral, the city police issued a statement dismissing it as mischief, asking people not to believe in rumours.

A press statement from the department said rumours are being spread on social media that there were attempts by a group of people to kidnap children. Greater Chennai Police has found them to be rumours, which are being spread to create panic and disturb peace. Police have urged people not to believe or spread such rumours and contact 100/112 or any nearby police station round the clock for assistance. Police haves also warned of severe action against those who spread rumours.