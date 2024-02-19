50-year-old man from Bihar found dead at train washroom in Chennai Central

CHENNAI : A 50-year-old man died by suicide inside a train’s washroom and his body was found on Saturday morning. Chennai Central Railway Police identified the deceased as Hasankhir Khan of Bihar. On Saturday morning, a train from Delhi reached the central station and everybody deboarded. Sanitary workers, who were cleaning the coaches, noticed that one washroom in an unreserved coach was locked from inside. They tried in vain to break it.

“Upon information, a police team reached the spot and broke open the door. Hasankhir’s body was recovered and sent for postmortem. Inquiry revealed that he had boarded the train from New Delhi. Further information could not be gathered since he was travelling alone. We have registered a case and an investigation is underway,” the police said.

(Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)