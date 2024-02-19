A sea of stories

CHENNAI : Knotted hair-like rope, 32 ropes together, It goes underground and comes out, a net.” — a proverb from Urur Olcott Kuppam, told to us by K Saravanan

Armed with nets, fisherpersons navigate the rocky waves in search of fish varieties like mathis or nethili. In the past, as fisher S Palayam, says, nets were woven by a community, using one km-long rope. “When we get into the water to start fishing, we sing the ambaa paatu, which gives us a sense of bravery, discipline, strength, and energy. I can’t explain how it happens. There are times when there is no food but the net is our god, and it is our livelihood, “ he adds, on a blazing Saturday morning at Urur Olcott Kuppam.

The nets, baits, and boats of the village harbour stories of the ocean, and livelihood. “There are several species inside the ocean; insects, fish like mathi or prawns. Only if the environment, sea, and waterbodies are good, we can catch fish and sell,” says Saravanan K, fisher, activist, and former panchayat head.

In the spirit of bringing people together and celebrating art, the upcoming Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha on February 23 is themed Vazhum Kadalkarai, Vazhvu Valikum Kadalkarai (Living ocean, life-giving ocean). To spotlight the Chennai’s coast and fishing communities, the vizha returns after a gap of six years and “is a call for healthy, inclusive beaches where leisure and recreation co-exist with ecology and livelihoods,” says a press release. The vizha will bring music including parai aatam from students of Avvai Home, and ambaa paatu from Palayam.