Chennai: Constable kills self at Pudupet police quarters

CHENNAI : A 34-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide in his house at Pudupet police quarters on Sunday morning. According to Egmore police the deceased, B Suresh, was attached to the law and order wing at Kilpauk police station. On Saturday, he had invited his relative to stay with him as Suresh’s wife and two daughters were not at home. “He consumed liquor that night and went to sleep. The next morning, his relative found the door locked from inside.

Upon information, police reached the spot and broke open the door. They recovered Suresh’s body and sent it for postmortem.

"It is suspected that he took the extreme step owing to personal reasons. Further probe is underway," police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)