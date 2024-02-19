Empowering Global Kindness

CHENNAI : Kindness is spreading compassion and empathy through concrete actions, resulting in a positive difference.” Unfolding such selfless notions, Mahima Poddar, an expressive art therapist and the visionary founder of The Kindness Foundation, speaks at a special pre-event discussion on The International Kindness Festival at the Palladium, Chennai.
Kindling a vibrant stage of altruism on Friday evening, the discussion paved way for the launch of the much-anticipated International Kindness Festival, to be held on February 24 and 25 of at the Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, nestled in the heart of Harrington Road, Chennai.
“IKF2024 is a platform that ignites conversation, inspires action, and fosters community. It is an antidote to many problems of society, from interpersonal conflicts to social injustices,” says Mahima.
Different perspectives
While delving into the role of kindness during the discussion, Andrea Jeremiah, a singer-actor, shares, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind. As a public personality, I felt it is important to take this opportunity to advocate, celebrate and amplify the spirit of thoughtfulness.” The stage also remarks on the dogma of distinguished speakers including Lalitha Kumaranmangalam, former chair of the National Commission for Women and Con Conlon, CEO of Merit Group Limited, intriguing a unique perspective of compassion through the realms of business and Society. “Instead of assuming what the seniors need, we should ask them what they would like to have done for them. That is true kindness,” shares Lalitha Kumaranmangalam.
Beyond success
Mahima’s brainchild, The Kindness Foundation, was launched in 2018 with the vision of becoming a vessel committed to instilling kindness as a fundamental way of life, transcending the conventional pursuit of success and material gains.
Uncovering the profound influence of self-love and empathy, rooted in expressive art therapy, Mahima unveiled a genuine inspiration, propelling her quest to nurture kindness. Positioned as a beacon for fostering empathy, the non-profit foundation boasts a rich tapestry of impactful events. Among these are the Annual Kindness Week, Innovative Time Campus Program for schools, and the expansive Pillar of Support initiative linking arms with over 180 NGOs, each meticulously designed to cultivate a culture of compassion.
“Embarking on a mission to spread kindness globally, the foundation empowers underprivileged children, seniors, and those in need with impactful deeds. Working quietly behind the scenes, we spark positive change, one good deed at a time,” shares Mahima.
Holistic approach
Setting a new standard in uniqueness and altruism, The International Kindness Festival 2024, is a global celebration of science, politics, economics, practicality, ethics and the beauty of kindness, which provides a holistic view of goodwill. The two-day event includes a delightful array of activities including interactive art installations, immersive experiences, captivating live performances, a charitable silent auction, a pet adoption drive, a book signing corner featuring young authors, engaging quizzes, a kindness treasure hunt, and so much more!
“The goal is to empower attendees with bite-sized, actionable insights that could make a real impact in their lives. We anticipate people to open their minds to all different faces and perspectives of kindness — how it extends across many areas like sports, parenting, politics, management, etc.,” says Antara Pandit, a core member of The Kindness Foundation. Striving to be a catalyst for practical kindness, the festival seamlessly weaves together renowned experts, influencers, and thought leaders, fostering profound and thought-provoking conversations around the intricacies, vulnerabilities, and obstacles that hinder the journey toward kindness.
“With the successful commencement of IKF 2021 online, IFK 2024 focuses on bringing impactful speakers and topics to convey the right messages, each carrying an inspiring goodness within itself,” says Shefali Khatri, a key contributor to The Kindness Foundation.
Real-life implications
The 100-member volunteer organisation commits to turning inspiration into tangible actions at the festival through enriching discussions, workshops, and practical tools, empowering the attendees to create a real impact in their lives and communities. Beyond the festival, the foundation extends its vision, unveiling powerful initiatives like ‘Spark Tank’ and ‘Happiness on Wheels.’ Forming the basis for approaching kindness, Mahima discloses, “Respecting every individual as a part of the same species and recognising the significance of personal boundaries are integral aspects of achieving kindness.”
To register for the International Kindness Festival, visit: http://bit.ly/49jprUk