Empowering Global Kindness

CHENNAI : Kindness is spreading compassion and empathy through concrete actions, resulting in a positive difference.” Unfolding such selfless notions, Mahima Poddar, an expressive art therapist and the visionary founder of The Kindness Foundation, speaks at a special pre-event discussion on The International Kindness Festival at the Palladium, Chennai.

Kindling a vibrant stage of altruism on Friday evening, the discussion paved way for the launch of the much-anticipated International Kindness Festival, to be held on February 24 and 25 of at the Sri Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, nestled in the heart of Harrington Road, Chennai.

“IKF2024 is a platform that ignites conversation, inspires action, and fosters community. It is an antidote to many problems of society, from interpersonal conflicts to social injustices,” says Mahima.

Different perspectives

While delving into the role of kindness during the discussion, Andrea Jeremiah, a singer-actor, shares, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind. As a public personality, I felt it is important to take this opportunity to advocate, celebrate and amplify the spirit of thoughtfulness.” The stage also remarks on the dogma of distinguished speakers including Lalitha Kumaranmangalam, former chair of the National Commission for Women and Con Conlon, CEO of Merit Group Limited, intriguing a unique perspective of compassion through the realms of business and Society. “Instead of assuming what the seniors need, we should ask them what they would like to have done for them. That is true kindness,” shares Lalitha Kumaranmangalam.