The conquest continues

CHENNAI : A stroll through the dark alleyways of dystopian cities, where the eerie shadows dance amid the neon glow lights of the streets, with the air being circled by the echoes of heavy, sharpened metal swords, is often the ultimate fantasy of every comic head. Well, this dream just became a reality at the city’s first-ever Comic Con India event, held over the weekend at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.

Chennai, a city that is known for embracing diverse art forms and new cultures, hosted a plethora of attractions at Comic-Con. But there was one aspect that made this event even more special for Chennaites. It was the launch of the second part of Chennai’s first indigenous sci-fi novel, ‘Endwars: Volume 2 – Dark Conquest’, written by Amirtharaj Selvaraj under the production of Queensland Amusement Park. Here, visitors and comic enthusiasts were given a sneak peek into the stirring world of vivid artwork and the gripping story line of the comic. “This book is a sequel to a book launched last year titled ‘Endwars: The Chosen One’, and has the plot revolving around a war that arises between two fictional factions called the Global Denomination Alliance (GDA) and United Free Nations,” says Amritharaj, who is also the director of Queensland and a sitting MLA of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. At Comic-Con, attendees were in for a treat, as they were among the first to catch a glimpse of the highly-anticipated sequel set in the year 2105. The inspiration for the book, he goes on to say, is based on his relationship with his father, and this, when combined with his love for comics, gave rise to this sequel, which in the future he plans on expanding into a five-book series. The sequel promises to pick up right where its predecessor left off, thereby delving deeper into the themes of action, adventure, mythology, and fantasy as embedded in this book.