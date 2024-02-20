Madras HC allows Formula 4 night street race in Chennai with conditions

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional permission to the state government to conduct the Formula 4 night street race in Chennai. While disposing of a writ petition filed against the event, the court directed the state government to ensure the highest degree of public safety and avoid inconvenience to the public.

The state government had earlier entered into an MOU with Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) to organise the Formula 4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League night street race in Chennai in December 2023.

The government had also sanctioned Rs 42 crore for organising the event, which was initially planned to be held between December 8 to 10. However, the event had to be suspended following Cyclone Michaung that hit Chennai.

Meanwhile, a series of writ petitions were filed before the Madras High Court against the event. The petitioner argued that organising such an event in the heart of Chennai would cause inconvenience and put the safety of the public at risk.

Similarly, contention was raised on spending Rs 42 crore from the public exchequer for promoting a private entity.

The petitioners argued that such events could be organised on the existing race track in Irungattukottai. The counsels for the petitioners also submitted before the court that a private entity like the RPPL stands to benefit from the event and there is no public interest, as claimed by the state.

However, the state government vehemently opposed the petitions in the court, arguing that organising any sporting event is a policy decision of the government and all necessary permission was obtained from the concerned departments.

The high court division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq after hearing all the parties reserved the judgment in the case.

The judgment delivered on Monday granted conditional permission to the government to proceed with the racing event. While upholding the policy decision of the state government to organise the event, the court also ordered the RPPL to reimburse the Rs 42 crore spent by the government and held that the state could only facilitate the event.

“The state government should ensure that RPPL or anyone should deposit in advance the stipulated expenditure of Rs 15 crore for the upcoming two years for holding the street circuit in Chennai,” the judgment read.