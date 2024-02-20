Of scripts, stages, and spirituality

CHENNAI: One must first give bread to the poor and then recite the Gita because his primary need is bread. Motherhood is a universal state of life and only she can discern just by looking at her child how intense the pang of hunger is. Every religion harbours one goal.

The famous speech given on September 11, 1893, in Chicago, by Swami Vivekananda was adapted into a play during a theatrical inauguration, as part of the nine-day annual Navarathri festival. This play was a way of commemorating the time when Swamiji visited Chennai, post the historic speech.

K Vivekshankar, who scripted and directed his 30th play at Vivekandar Illam recently, says it was his long wish to present the play. He says, “As a student of Vivekananda College, this had been a long dream spanning over four decades. There could not have been a better occasion for staging the play, with the event getting the blessings of Swami Gautamananda Maharaj, president of Chennai Sri Ramakrishna Math. His presence and him honouring the artistes was an added sheen on the event. It was a landmark day for my production House, Prayatna.”

On the magnum opus, Vivek applauded the team work which made the staging of this play possible in a short span. He adds, “The focus was on the struggles undergone by the young Vivekananda, who had bowed to goddess Saraswathi (seen only in his vision) before starting the historic speech, and then addressed the audience as brothers and sisters of America.”

The clap lasted for a full two minutes before Swamiji recovered his poise. He says, “Every Indian was left speechless when Swamiji said he was proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. His expression of gratefulness on behalf of millions of Hindus of all caste and religion left a lasting impression.”

These segments found a prominence in the play where Vivek skilfully used shadow play to convey the time when young Vivekananda crossed the shores for the first time.