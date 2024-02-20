SC bins omni bus owners’ plea against Madras HC order

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an appeal moved by the Omni bus owners association against the Madras High Court judgment.

The Madras High Court in the ongoing case related to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus has granted interim permission for Omni buses to ply and pick up passengers from Porur and Surapet toll gate in the bypass and Kilambakkam Bus Terminus until permanent parking arrangements are made for the omni buses.

The HC had also clarified that the omni buses should not pick up passengers from any other locations apart from the three places.

The Supreme Court while hearing the appeal refused to interfere in the ongoing litigation before the high court and directed the omni bus owners to raise their contentions, if any, before the high court in the ongoing case.

The transport department in a release stated that the high court judgment and directions of the departments with respect to the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus stand as the Supreme Court has summarily dismissed the appeal.