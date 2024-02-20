Temple for a unique form of Rama

CHENNAI: The Yoga Rama temple in Nedungunam, Thiruvannamalai district, mentioned in Vijayanagara era inscriptions as the Ramachandra Perumal temple, is one of the largest Rama shrines of Tamil Nadu.

According to the Sthala Puranam (temple tradition), Sage Shuka, who performed penance on a hill called Dirgachala nearby, wanted to see god Rama who graced him with a visit at this place on his return from Lanka.

This large east-facing temple has an imposing gopuram of the Vijayanagara style of architecture at the entrance leading to a very spacious outer prakaram (enclosure) which has the unjal (swing) and vahana (mount) mandapams. Another smaller gopuram, called Rishi gopuram or Kili gopuram, is seen in front which opens into another prakaram having the dvajastambham and Garuda mandapam. Both the gopurams have small sculptures of various deities and episodes from the Itihasas and Puranas nicely carved on them.

The unjal mandapam deserves special mention as there is an intricately carved lotus on the ceiling with a parrot pecking on one of the petals, a feature seen in other Vijayanagara era temples too. Incidentally, the pillars of this mandapam are studded with sculptures, one of them being a replica of Yoga Rama in the main sanctum along with Sita.

The principal sanctum, guarded by two huge stone dwarapalakas, enshrines the image of Rama in a seated posture and not holding any weapon. His right hand is across his chest and fingers in chin-mudra, as though listening to the scriptures being read by Hanuman. His left hand hangs down, resting on the knee. Sita, also seated, is to his left. Her right hand holds a lotus and left hand is on varada-hasta bestowing grace on devotees.

Lakshmana stands to Rama’s right, holding the bow and arrow, and also in anjali-hasta (palms together in supplication). Anjaneya is seated in front, to the right side of the entrance to the sanctum, and reading the scriptures from a palm-leaf manuscript held in both hands. The utsava-murti (processional image), worshipped as Vijayaraghava Perumal, is Vishnu in a standing pose with Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side. He holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the right lower hand in abhaya-hasta (blessing worshippers) and lower left hand in kati-hasta (resting on the waist).

The utsava-murti of goddess Lakshmi, known in this temple as Senkamalavalli Thayar, is also worshipped in this sanctum. She is the consort of Vijayaraghava Perumal, the utsava-murti. The main sanctum is encircled by a narrow prakaram (enclosure) which is lower than the height of the shrine and hence devotees have to step down to do the pradakshinam.

The passage in front of the sanctum has the images of Vishwaksena, Ramanujacharya and many Azhvars.