Temple for a unique form of Rama

CHENNAI: The Yoga Rama temple in Nedungunam, Thiruvannamalai district, mentioned in Vijayanagara era inscriptions as the Ramachandra Perumal temple, is one of the largest Rama shrines of Tamil Nadu.
According to the Sthala Puranam (temple tradition), Sage Shuka, who performed penance on a hill called Dirgachala nearby, wanted to see god Rama who graced him with a visit at this place on his return from Lanka.
This large east-facing temple has an imposing gopuram of the Vijayanagara style of architecture at the entrance leading to a very spacious outer prakaram (enclosure) which has the unjal (swing) and vahana (mount) mandapams. Another smaller gopuram, called Rishi gopuram or Kili gopuram, is seen in front which opens into another prakaram having the dvajastambham and Garuda mandapam. Both the gopurams have small sculptures of various deities and episodes from the Itihasas and Puranas nicely carved on them.
The unjal mandapam deserves special mention as there is an intricately carved lotus on the ceiling with a parrot pecking on one of the petals, a feature seen in other Vijayanagara era temples too. Incidentally, the pillars of this mandapam are studded with sculptures, one of them being a replica of Yoga Rama in the main sanctum along with Sita.
The principal sanctum, guarded by two huge stone dwarapalakas, enshrines the image of Rama in a seated posture and not holding any weapon. His right hand is across his chest and fingers in chin-mudra, as though listening to the scriptures being read by Hanuman. His left hand hangs down, resting on the knee. Sita, also seated, is to his left. Her right hand holds a lotus and left hand is on varada-hasta bestowing grace on devotees.
Lakshmana stands to Rama’s right, holding the bow and arrow, and also in anjali-hasta (palms together in supplication). Anjaneya is seated in front, to the right side of the entrance to the sanctum, and reading the scriptures from a palm-leaf manuscript held in both hands. The utsava-murti (processional image), worshipped as Vijayaraghava Perumal, is Vishnu in a standing pose with Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side. He holds the Sankha and Chakra in the upper hands, with the right lower hand in abhaya-hasta (blessing worshippers) and lower left hand in kati-hasta (resting on the waist).
The utsava-murti of goddess Lakshmi, known in this temple as Senkamalavalli Thayar, is also worshipped in this sanctum. She is the consort of Vijayaraghava Perumal, the utsava-murti. The main sanctum is encircled by a narrow prakaram (enclosure) which is lower than the height of the shrine and hence devotees have to step down to do the pradakshinam.
The passage in front of the sanctum has the images of Vishwaksena, Ramanujacharya and many Azhvars.
Enshrined in the outer prakarams are the stone images of Senkamalavalli Thayar, Chakkratazhvar (personification of the Chakra of Vishnu) with Yoga Narasimha on the rear side), Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal, Vikhanasa Acharya, the promulgator of the Vaikhanasa Agama, which is followed in this temple, and Bhakta Hanuman.
The mandapam in front of Senkamalavalli Thayar’s shrine has a large mandapam of the Vijayanagara style, with many carvings of various deities. A large pushkarini (temple-tank), called Surya Tirtham is in front of the outermost gopuram.
A few festivals are celebrated in this temple, the most important of which is the Brahmotsavam which starts of Rama Navami in the month of Chittirai; the Garuda Sevai during Vishaka nakshatram (asterism) in Vaikasi; Pavitrotsavam in Adi; Sri Jayanti in Avani; special rituals on all Saturdays in Purattasi; Deepotsavam in Karttikai and Vaikuntha Ekadasi in Margazhi.
Some inscriptions are seen on the base of the outer gopuram. An inscription dated 1611 AD records a gift of land to this temple. Another epigraph dated 1614 AD of the reign of Raghunatha Nayaka, the ruler of Thanjavur mentions the gift of land in Torrampattu village by Sonadri Ayyan, the agent of this king, to Muttu, a devaradiyar of this temple on the occasion of the conferment of the title Vijayaraghava Manikkam on her during the festival in the month of Vaikasi in the Periyannan Mandapa of this temple.
Another inscription of the same Nayaka king, dated 1616 AD records the gift of a certain amount of money per month and land to Margasahaya Panditar, a physician, by Sonadri Ayyan and other officials such as the Srikaryam of the Ramachandra Perumal temple and the Sribhandarattar.
Nedungunam is about 50 km from Thiruvannamalai, 30 km from Arani and 50 km from Uttiramerur
Chithra Madhavan
The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture