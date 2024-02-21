A dance drama depicting the lives of saints

CHENNAI : Just as the curtains are ready to draw on this academic year, it is the period of annual days — Schoolchildren wearing colourful costumes, applying makeup, holding props in their hands, and waiting enthusiastically to get on stage and performing for which they have been practising for weeks. Keeping up with this tradition is Ramana Sunritya Aalaya (RASA), a non-governmental organisation that uses theatre arts as a tool to empower children with disabilities.

For their annual day, which is more of a culmination of their learning throughout the year, the members of the organisation are staging ‘Bharatambe’, a unique theme where the founder of RASA and musician Ambika Kameshwar depicts the lives of saints with symbols, told through Mother India. “Each symbol signifies a quality which can be applied in real-life situations. For example, lotus or flowers in working waters denote that the environment does not matter for one to flower. Lion, the king of the jungle does not need anyone to endorse that it is the king but its being shows royalty,” says Vaishnavi Poorna, deputy director of RASA.

The theme, finalised by one of the students of the organisation, presents a few events from the lives of saints, Swami Narayanan, Padmapadacharya, Neem Karoli Baba, Guru Nanak, and Sri Ramana Maharshi. The selected moments signify a quality that is adaptable to everyday life.