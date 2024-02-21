Chennai: 53 receive gold medal at Crescent’s 13th convocation

CHENNAI: B S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology held its 13th convocation on Monday. A total of 2,404 students —93 Ph.D., 599 PG and 1,712 UG students —received their degrees. Among them, 53 were awarded gold medals for securing top ranks.

Based on the restrictions, 671 students received their degrees in person and 1,680 attended convocation online, a release said. N Kalaiselvi, director general, CSIR & Secretary DSIR, who handed over the degrees, said, “When an educational institute like BSA Crescent supports social responsibility and socio-economic development, it’s a pivotal force.”

BSACIST chancellor Qurrath Jameela, pro chancellor Abdul Qadir A Rahman Buhari, vice chancellor T Murugesan and registrar N Raja Hussain were present during the event.