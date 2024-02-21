Chennai: Man arrested for sexually harassing teen

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing a 19-year-old college student who was returning to her hostel near Thiruvanmiyur on Monday.

As per police, the accused, Joshua alias Srinivasan of Mandaveli, is employed as a car driver in a private company. On Monday evening, a first-year college student at a private institution in Thiruvanmiyur was returning to her hostel from a shop.

The accused, who was riding a bike, touched her inappropriately. The woman raised an alarm and passersby rushed to her help. However, Joshua sped away.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and identified the accused using CCTV footage. Joshua was arrested under TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.