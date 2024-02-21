No longer tongue-tied

Inventing language, inventory of words

Across history, writers have experimented with language to expand the boundaries of words and how we see worlds. From George Orwell’s chilling Newspeak in 1984 to George RR Martin’s Dothraki in A Song of Fire and Ice, new lexicons have liberated us from the shackles of strict regimes or simply created a wave of new writing. In the Book of Nonsense, British writer Edward Lear’s limericks were filled with ‘nonsense’ utterances from words including runcible, dolomphious, and borascible. Inventing new syntax is not confined to the minds of erudites but this creative bug bites everybody; after all, vocabulary is dynamic and incredibly arbitrary.

Philosopher René Descartes once wrote, “I think therefore I am”, here, we may tweak it slightly and say, “I create, therefore I am.” For graphic designer Nidhin, their mother and they constructed a language, rearranging syllables, becoming a language only two of them share and understand. “For example, chappathi becomes ‘chathappi’, panchasara becomes ‘champasara’, kadala curry becomes ‘lakada curry’, etc. Everyone else is clueless as to what these words are meant to be or think they are gibberish. I’ve had much more intimate and closer relations with many other people over the years, but this language never crossed from the space between me and my mother to anyone else,” Nidhin adds.

In Philip Victor’s house in Kerala, made-up words stem from spaces in the domestic sphere. For instance, on the off-chance that nature’s call has not yet arrived, a common query on his father’s side of the family would be: “chittappan vanno? ithuvare vanille?” (Uncle hasn’t come yet?). As for the bathroom, it was referred to as the ‘Appisthaan’. “When my brother and I were kids, we would spend a lot of time in the bathroom, reading comic books like Balarama and Baalabhoomi. Every time I ask my mom “Where has appa or chettan gone?” she’d say with subtle anger, “Where else could he be, he has gone to ‘Appisthaan’.” Another word that made the rounds in Philip’s house was ‘ammathadiyee’. “Whenever my dad gets up, from a difficult position, he says the word ‘ammathadiyee’ due to the exertion of force to stand up. This word can be looked at as the combination ‘amma’ and ‘thadi’ which means fat. As a child, I used to keep wondering why he was referring to my mother’s fat whenever he was struggling to get up. Later, I learned ‘ammathadi’ also means thaay thadi. Here, thadi means the best quality wood that is used for the foundational structure of houses, because it needs to be strong and supportive like a mother.”

Words transcend time and their meanings shapeshift through generations, leaving only a sliver of their etymologies. For instance, abracadabra has entered the vocabulary of magicians and seeped into colloquial usage, yet its roots can be traced to a mystical word used as a charm to ward off illness, according to the Oxford Dictionary. Throughout history, phrases like black dog, a blue funk, in the dumps or slump have been bywords for depression, and continue to be modified. Often, language isn’t enough and we rely on nonsense words or neologisms to attempt to replicate the emotions flitting through our heads or searing our hearts. And for those yearning to define and find the idea of home or identity, look no further than language. As poet Czesław Miłosz wrote, “Language is the only homeland.”