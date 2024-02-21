Sir Mutha School, KARE secure top honours

CHENNAI : Sir Mutha School, Chennai, and Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE), Srivilliputhur, bagged the overall championship trophies in school and college category in the KESPA - HITS TN State level Swimming meet 2024 organised by the Kerala Sportspersons Association (KESPA) Chennai in association with the Dolphin Swimming Academy, Mogappair.

Sir Mutha School secured 335 points to win the School section and KARE, with a total score of 100 points, won the overall championship trophy in the college category. The team from Chettinad Vidyashram bagged the runners-up position by scoring 292 points in School section whereas DG Vaishnava College came in second with 85 points among colleges.

The programme started with a welcome address by Jayasankar Menon, president, KESPA. He also thanked the sponsors Hindustan University, Medimix, and Dolphin Swimming Academy for their continuous support. KT Muralidharan, chairman, Advisor Committee, and director, Dolphin Academy extended the vote of thanks. The two-day meet was inaugurated by Dr J Radhakrishnan, additional chief secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu and commissioner Greater Chennai Corporation, on Saturday. More than 360 participants took part. Nasser Khan, commissioner of GST and Central Excise, was the chief guest for the valedictory function on Sunday. David Mathew, dean – Sports, Hindustan University, was the guest of honour.

Individual champions: Girls: Group I Dharshwana Damodaran ( Kendriya Vidyalaya) – 25 Points; Gr II – Oviya S (Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Govt Girls Higher Sec School) – 25 Points; Gr III – Suranjana Sri P ( Sethu Bhaskara Mat. School) – 19 Points; Gr IV – Ananya N ( Allwin Nursery and Primary School, Thanjavur) – 25 Points; Gr V – Kaneshka S ( Doveton Mat. Higher Sec. School) – 21 Points; Gr VI Thashvi P ( Rosary Mat. Higher Sec. School) – 13 Points; Gr VII Adhira A ( Rishi Vidya Niketan Montessori School) – 13 Points; Gr VIII Harshana Jayachadar Vikram (Shiv Nadar School, Chennai) – 9 Points and College Varunika (SRM Institute of Science and Technology) and Mahalakshmi (Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education) both scored 23 points. Boys: Group I - Nayan Jain (Chettinad Vidyashram School) and Adithya R (Sir Mutha School) - Both 23 points; Gr II - Gokulan S (SBOA school and Junior College)– 25 Points; Gr III – Arya Sathar A P (Velammal Vidyalaya) – 23 Points; Gr IV – Vidhur Arunkumar (SBOA school and Junior College) – 23 Points; Gr V – Sanjeett S (Sunshine SSM School)– 25 Points; Gr VI - Vidhyuth Arunkumar (SBOA school and Junior College) and Aditha A (Bishop Devadoss Ambross Vidyalaya) - 14 Points each; Gr VII Eric Ethan M (Velammal Vidyalaya) – 15 Points; Gr VIII Jayavardhan A ( Narayana E Techno School) – 15 Points and College - Santhosh S and Sriram J (both from DG Vaishnava College ) - 21 Points. Overall Champions: College: 1. KARE (Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education) – 100 Points; 2. DG Vaishnava College – 85 Points; School: 1. Sir Mutha School – 335 Points; 2. Chettinad Vidyashram – 292 Points