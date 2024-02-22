A 360-degree art experience

Her Infinity Room installations create a kaleidoscopic environment using mirrors and lights that form shimmering patterns against the black space that is mirrored. For the artist, it is her reflection on death and the afterlife, but for the viewer, it offers the illusion of entering an infinite world. Indian artist Jitish Kallat’s artwork titled, Covering Letter, which was a part of the last edition of the Kochi Biennale, presented a letter from Gandhi to Hitler, with his words being projected onto a curtain of cascading fog — a plea for peace from its greatest apostles to one of the most ruthlessly violent leaders the world has ever known.

The viewers can step into the fog with these disappearing words engulfing them.

Though critics have argued that such exhibitions only feed contemporary society’s obsession with the self by allowing the visitor to enter the artwork and occupy central space, the truth is that such experiences can familiarise the public that would have otherwise never stepped into a museum, with art. Immersive art can evoke strong emotions and has the potential to take us to unexplored territories if only we permit our senses and intellect to be wholly immersed in the wonder of art!

Jitha Karthikeyan

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)