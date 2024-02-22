A ‘app’solute solution for hyper-local connectivity

Prioritising content credibility and moderation, Kyn offers free access to its live content, video on demand, posts, statuses, and clips for people, with filters to select a specific zone including Adyar, Anna Nagar, Mylapore, OMR, Chengalpattu, Ambattur, etc.

Introducing the application, Gayathri Thyagarajan, CEO of Kynhood Technologies said, “Chennai, our first market, has been classified into 14 such hyperlocal zones that will transform how neighbors connect, share, and grow together. The app features an array of content, including live telecasts of local events, insightful blogs, informative clips, and engaging videos, with both publisher and user-generated content.”

From unleashing talents in arts, sports, and entertainment while boosting home entrepreneurs and small businesses, the app seamlessly facilitates communication with the success stories of grassroots.

“I think in a platform that can afford the space for local business, local talent, local communities to connect, we will start to see a healthier economy, healthier internet utilisation, and eventually a healthier society as well. It is a valuable application for us as a society,” said Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu.

With key features of high-quality entertainment and information sharing, it also introduces ‘Kynfluencers’ and ‘Kynformers’— the influential content curators and active informers, who can make a bigger impact around their locality. What stands out through the user experience of Kyn, is empowering local businesses with a dedicated marketplace and identity creation. “There’s a sense of pride when we get to represent our locality. We spend more than half of our day in our neighbourhood and providing such locality-driven content is first of its kind,” shares Gayathri, while detailing the focus of Kyn.

With four main types of content — videos, one-minute clips, posts, and blogs — the app allows users to choose from categories of Shopping, Tech, Entertainment, Spirituality, Learning, etc. “We’ve provided users with the option of using hashtags that they can add to their posts to raise awareness or recognition on specific topics. The app also offers a section of upcoming live coverage of events with the scheduled timings for users to stay updated,” said Swathi Jayaraman, lead curator of Kyn, about the key features.

As a concluding remark, Gayathri said, “The app plans to reach five million users in Tamil Nadu, starting with one million in Chennai in the first quarter, before expanding to other South Indian states.”