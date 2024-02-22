A feat with the beats

Birth of Druminem

“When it came to creating my stage name, I was particular about it being a single word,” Jaysharan shares, recalling his Instagram debut. “As a drummer and an admirer of the rapper Eminem, the moniker ‘Druminem’ naturally grew on me.” He reveals another layer of significance to the name, noting, “I play drums on them,” implying a connection to his musical content. With each video now capturing the attention of the Instagram community, Jaysharan’s journey did not take off immediately. “Initially, back in 2018, my posts didn’t receive much attention or appreciation as of now,” he admits. “However, certain videos, like my cover of DJ Snake’s ‘Taki Taki’, unexpectedly brought in attention, even from the artiste himself.” Looking back on this, along with a recent car cover of the song ‘Valayapatti’ that quickly gained over a million views, Jaysharan recognises it as a big moment in his creator journey.

Apart from his drum kit, one of Jaysharan’s favourite instruments is the darbuka, a traditional Middle Eastern drum, and it is this instrument that has made some of his videos go viral among music enthusiasts. But for him, it doesn’t stop here. One shouldn’t be surprised if they come across a reel of him behind the wheel of his car, tapping out beats in synchrony with the blasting horns and revving engines. “Many of my car videos are unplanned. I love going on long drives, and sometimes, when the sun hits my face just right and a favourite song comes on the radio, I get into the mood to record a video. One of these moments became one of my most popular reels,” he explains.

Life hasn’t always been smooth sailing for this 23-year-old musical genius, who is an electrical engineer by profession. Despite being actively involved in the music scene with regular gigs and performances in the city, his life took a sharp turn in 2022. Losing a portion of his left thumb in an accident paused his musical career as a drummer. “Getting back after this was the biggest change that I faced in my life,” he says. “It made me change my drumming perspective, and I took up getting back as a challenge,” he shares, adding, “This moment made me slow down my life but gave it a good twist.”

Back with his reels and unique creations, it is safe to say that as long as there are surfaces to tap and rhythm to be found, Jaysharan will continue to march to the beat of his own drum.

To check out his works, log onto his Instagram page: @druminem