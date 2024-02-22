Chennai corporation budget cuts revenue deficit, lays thrust on health & education

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya presented the corporation budget on Wednesday, with a projected revenue deficit of Rs 262.5 crore, down from last year’s Rs 334.5 crore.

The civic body has been focusing on bringing down its revenue deficit over the last few years.

Speaking to TNIE, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that this year the corporation is focused on generating more revenue through advertisements and reassessment of underassessed properties.