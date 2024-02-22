CUMTA gets 13-member executive committee

CHENNAI: The two-tier structure of CUMTA will now be activated with the Assembly passing a bill on Wednesday to amend the Act passed 14 years ago. The amendment will activate the 13-member executive committee, which was cleared by authority during the first meeting, as well as funding structure of the agency.
This comes as CUMTA is preparing a comprehensive mobility plan, a transport road map for the Chennai metropolitan area which will be rolled out on June, and a parking policy for the city.
Though the first meeting of the authority chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin was held on November 17, 2022, CUMTA was holding only sub-committee meetings for the last 18 months. A CUMTA official told TNIE this would ensure that regular meetings are held under the chief secretary and decisions taken would be sent to the authority.
The executive committee will have powers to prepare budgets with the concurrence of authority apart from preparing the comprehensive mobility plan. It would also decide on regulating fare structures, route plan for public transport and transport investment programmes among others.