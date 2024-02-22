CUMTA gets 13-member executive committee

CHENNAI: The two-tier structure of CUMTA will now be activated with the Assembly passing a bill on Wednesday to amend the Act passed 14 years ago. The amendment will activate the 13-member executive committee, which was cleared by authority during the first meeting, as well as funding structure of the agency.

This comes as CUMTA is preparing a comprehensive mobility plan, a transport road map for the Chennai metropolitan area which will be rolled out on June, and a parking policy for the city.