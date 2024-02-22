Key suspect in LSD syndicate nabbed, drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a combined operation, has busted an LSD syndicate that was running across the country. The key suspect was arrested from Salem in the first week of February. In the highest-ever seizure effected in the state, the bureau also confiscated 4,343 blots of LSD worth over Rs 1 crore from the person.

According to sources, the key suspect was identified as Balaji. He headed the syndicate and was previously involved in an NDPS case in 2021 and arrested by the Bengaluru police.

After his release, he started selling LSD on the darknet using the name, ‘harekrishna4u’, from November 2023. Balaji was operating from Salem and shipping parcels with LSD to customers across India.