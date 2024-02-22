Tamil Nadu students capture the hidden struggles and joys through photography

CHENNAI : In the movie Natchathiram Nagargiradhu when Iniyan praises the great view of the mountains and tea estates, the main character Rene mentions the book Red Tea by PH Daniel and reminds him that behind all the beauty is the hard work, pain, and exploitation of three generations. It is the same book that motivated Boomika, a Class 11 student of Coimbatore District Government Model School, to document the misty mornings at the tea estates capturing beauty and hardship, through her phone camera. While the book spoke about the life of the labourers during the British Raj and the double colonisation faced by the women workers, Boomika’s lens showed the persistent hardships, the isolation, and the daily struggles.

She said, “When I looked around, I realised that when most of the parents shed sweat to earn, my parents shed bled to eke out a living.” The year-long workshop for schoolchildren was curated by photographer M Palani Kumar and Muthamizh Kalai Vizhi through the Department of School Education of the Government of Tamil Nadu. The art form was taken to the schools through the Neelam Trust. Thus, the two-day long photo exhibition Unseen Perspectives featuring the photographs of students from Classes 9 to 12 at Lalit Kala Akademi shared the unheard stories of people in different districts of the state.

Beyond the lens

The welcoming photographs were a stack of betel leaves arranged in rounds. The series goes on to explore the lives of workers in the fields. They toil tirelessly under the sun, their laughter mingling with the rustle of leaves as they tend to the plants with love and devotion. Sreeja, a Class 11 student from Namakkal District Model School, also focuses on the process of making a betel leaf cutter. She documents her thatha Kulanthaivel who with deft hands and keen eyes transforms metal scraps into tools of precision, ready to harvest the bounty of the land.

She shared, “My grandfather learnt to make the betel leaf cutter during the lockdown from one of his friends. Now, he is the only person who does this work in our village.”