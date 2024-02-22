Two more ABCs, vaccination vans to manage stray dogs in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce the spread of rabies and improve animal population control measures, the corporation has proposed to establish new animal birth control centres and procure mobile veterinary vaccination vehicles. These were part of the announcements made in the budget on Wednesday.

In 2023, the corporation vaccinated and sterilised 19,640 and 14,855 stray dogs respectively. The corporation has decided to procure seven new dog catching vehicles at a cost of Rs 70 lakh and three mobile veterinary vaccination vehicles at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. The vaccination vehicles will be deployed one for each region.