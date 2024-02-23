Retired cricketers to battle it out in Chennai

CHENNAI : The International Cricket World Cup for those over 60 began in Chennai on Monday. The opening ceremony was held on February 18 at 5 pm at the VGP Golden Beach Resort complex.

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2022 in Queensland, Australia, where 12 teams participated and Pakistan won the title. The second Cricket World Cup is being held in Chennai under the aegis of the Veteran Cricket India Foundation. The 12 teams participating in this tournament which will be held till March 2 include England, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand, USA, Zimbabwe, the Rest of the World, Wales, India, West Indies, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

These matches are held on a 45 overs basis and are to be played at various stadiums in and around Chennai. Former international cricket umpires and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association scorers will officiate these matches.

More than 300 players, including popular former international cricketers, are participating. International Masters Cricket (IMC) representative Craig McDonald and Virender Bhoombla, chairman-IMC for Over 60’s lauded the arrangements. Ravi Raman, chairman-VCI Over 60’s, and R Neelakandan, tournament director are also overseeing the arrangements.