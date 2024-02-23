Ward development fund for Greater Chennai Corporation hiked to Rs 50 lakh

CHENNAI: Owing to repeated demands from the Greater Chennai Corporation councillors and chairman, the civic body has increased the ward development fund from the proposed Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Discussions were held on Thursday regarding the 82 new announcements in the budget that was presented by Mayor R Priya the previous day.

The corporation budget received widespread appreciation even from opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, for its focus on education and health sectors. Highlighting the proportional difference between the increase in the mayor’s and councillors’ special fund, the members unanimously voiced for more allocations towards the ward development fund. In response, Priya clarified that the mayor’s special development fund will be utilised across the corporation. After much deliberations, the mayor informed the council that the ward development fund would be hiked to Rs 50 lakh.

Thiruvottriyur Zonal Chairman Thaniarasu, meanwhile, hailed the mayor for reducing the revenue deficit. “During the AIADMK regime, the centre provided funds to the corporation. But, now they have stopped it, despite the deficit being reduced,” he told the council.

The decision to launch a gym for women in all the wards was also appreciated by the councillors cutting across party lines. Valasaravakkam chairman V Rajan questioned the fund allocation for gyms and sought the construction of gyms with proper roofs. “The fund allocation is Rs 5 lakh per gym, which won’t be sufficient to build a closed and safe enclosure. Corporation should allocate more fund for the project,” he added.

The sole BJP councillor, Uma Anandan, welcomed the budget and said, “I won’t say the words ‘Dravidian Model’, but the budget contains features deserving appreciation.” Ward 84 AIADMK councillor J John welcomed the budget and also urged the authorities to install sanitary napkin incinerators in all schools.