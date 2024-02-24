Biomining to finally begin at Kodungaiyur dump yard on Saturday for recovering 252 acres

The project will be executed at a cost of Rs 640.83 crore through a tripartite arrangement between the union government, state government and the Chennai corporation. While the state and union governments will contribute 41% of the project cost, the corporation will bear the remaining expenses.

The corporation will meet Rs 85 crore expenditure from its own funds, and also external funding (KfW fund- Rs 180 crore, SWM user charges- Rs 80 crore, and 15th finance commission funds- Rs 60 crore).

The project, which is expected to be completed in two years, has been divided into six packages and awarded to three private firms. Anna University has been appointed as the project management consultant for overall supervision, monitoring and certification for the biomining project at Kodungaiyur dumpyard.