Break the silence, bridge the divide

CHENNAI : Epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures, affects approximately 50 million individuals worldwide. In India, at least 10-12 million people are affected. Despite its prevalence, the country is experiencing a considerable treatment gap (TG) in the management of epilepsy, particularly in rural areas.

The TG can be attributed to various factors, including limited awareness of anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), cultural beliefs, social stigma and inadequate healthcare infrastructure. In India, the TG ranges from 22 per cent in urban areas to a staggering 90 per cent in rural regions, emphasising the urgent need for improved access to care and awareness campaigns.

Causes of epilepsy are diverse such as structural changes in the brain, genetic predispositions, infections, metabolic disturbances, immune-related factors, and in many cases, unknown origins. In India, neuroinfections, head trauma, and metabolic abnormalities contribute significantly to epilepsy.