Chennai Mayor Priya escapes unhurt in road accident

CHENNAI: City corporation Mayor Priya Rajan met with a minor accident on late Friday evening when her car rear-ended another car and subsequently a lorry rammed her vehicle from behind, at Senneerkuppam near Poonamallee.

Sources said the vehicle travelling in front of the mayor car’s made a sudden turn and this led to the pile-up. While Priya escaped unhurt, her driver sustained minor injuries.

The traffic on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway was disrupted for nearly an hour following the accident.

Another vehicle was arranged for Priya to leave the spot. Poonamallee Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case and an inquiry is under way.