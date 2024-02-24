Connectivity to Kilambakkam: Five suburban train services to be extended

“These stations include Chennai Beach, Guindy, Ambattur, Mambalam, Chennai Park, St. Thomas Mount, and Sullurpeta. The modernisation project involves improvements to station entry and exit points, circulating areas, waiting halls, provision of facilities such as toilets, lifts, escalators, and construction of 12-metre-wide foot over-bridges as needed. Civil works under ABSS began a few months ago and are scheduled for completion by June this year,”

Explaining the progress of station development works, Eerya said a few stations like Arakkonam and Chengalpattu require new buildings and FOB. “However, the development at stations, wherein works are confined to the premises, are expected to finish sooner. Upgradation works are expected to be completed at St. Thomas Mount, Sullurpeta, and Tiruttani stations by next month,” he added.

To a question on the cancellation of suburban trains for four hours on Sundays in the Chennai-Tambaram section, Eerya cited safety reasons for the destressing of tracks to mitigate impact from seasonal changes.

“Maintenance activities are scheduled during daylight hours to leverage favourable temperatures before summer. The four-hour block on Sundays will continue until March,” he said.

The ongoing construction of the fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore, which was initially planned to be completed by March, was delayed. “The new line work is likely to be completed by June this year. Accordingly, MRTS trains will resume its operation from Chennai Beach instead of Chintadripet,” he said.