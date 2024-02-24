Connectivity to Kilambakkam: Five suburban train services to be extended

CHENNAI: To enhance connectivity between Tambaram and Kilambakkam KCBT, five pairs of local trains running from Chennai Beach to Tambaram will be extended to Guduvancheri during peak hours starting from Monday (February 26), said B Vishwanath Eerya, divisional railway manager of the Chennai division on Friday.
He also disclosed that Tirusulam and Chrompet suburban stations are included for modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), bringing the total number of stations to be developed in the Chennai division to 17.
Speaking to press reporters at the office of Chennai division, Eerya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the modernisation of seven stations under ABSS on February 26.
“These stations include Chennai Beach, Guindy, Ambattur, Mambalam, Chennai Park, St. Thomas Mount, and Sullurpeta. The modernisation project involves improvements to station entry and exit points, circulating areas, waiting halls, provision of facilities such as toilets, lifts, escalators, and construction of 12-metre-wide foot over-bridges as needed. Civil works under ABSS began a few months ago and are scheduled for completion by June this year,”
Explaining the progress of station development works, Eerya said a few stations like Arakkonam and Chengalpattu require new buildings and FOB. “However, the development at stations, wherein works are confined to the premises, are expected to finish sooner. Upgradation works are expected to be completed at St. Thomas Mount, Sullurpeta, and Tiruttani stations by next month,” he added.
To a question on the cancellation of suburban trains for four hours on Sundays in the Chennai-Tambaram section, Eerya cited safety reasons for the destressing of tracks to mitigate impact from seasonal changes.
“Maintenance activities are scheduled during daylight hours to leverage favourable temperatures before summer. The four-hour block on Sundays will continue until March,” he said.
The ongoing construction of the fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore, which was initially planned to be completed by March, was delayed. “The new line work is likely to be completed by June this year. Accordingly, MRTS trains will resume its operation from Chennai Beach instead of Chintadripet,” he said.